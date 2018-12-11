Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP1090
CONG1080
BSP70
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG960
BJP780
IND130
OTH120
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG650
BJP190
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS864
TDP, CONG+191
AIMIM41
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF618
IND36
CONG33
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BJP nowhere in semifinal, indication on for 2019 final, tweets Mamata

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, December 11, reacted to the trends of the recent Assembly elections held in five states, including three Hindi heartland ones, saying the "semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states" and called it a "real democratic indication of 2019 final match".

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Banerjee, who was in New Delhi on the eve of the results day to meet leaders of other anti-BJP parties where she suggested a common minimum programme. Leaders of 21 parties came together for the meeting and the Trinamool Congress supremo said to reach out to the people of the country as an alternative to the Narendra Modi government, it was necessary to put up a common programme besides the parties' own state-based programmes. She also invited the other leaders to join her at the mega rally she has convened at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata on January 19.

    Read more about:

    assembly elections 2018 mamata banerjee bjp west bengal trinamool congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue