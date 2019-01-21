BJP not to tolerate foul language used by its leaders as elections coming closure

India

New Delhi, Jan 21: MLAs and MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are becoming trouble for the party which is preparing for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Statements made by leaders of the party are giving opportunity to the opposition to attack the BJP that party is in mood to tolerate. The party is now going to be tough on these leaders.

President of Uttar Pradesh BJP Mahendra Nath Pandey said that the BJP always opposed unconstitutional language by anyone whether from the party or outside the party. Actually MLA from Chandauli district Sadhana Singh has given an objectionable comment on BSP chief Mayawati which was raked up by the opposition political parties.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said on the day of announcement of alliance that insult of Mayawati will be his insult and it will not be tolerated. So the SP workers organised protest across the state.

Meanwhile, Sadhana Singh clarified that her intention was not wrong as she just wanted to remind Mayawati of 1995 guest house incidence. If her words have hurt sentiments of anyone, her apologies. The decision was taken immediately so that Opposition does not get a chance to make it an issue. Mahendra Nath Pandy will be talking to party leaders on such issue in Lucknow today.

He has already given pep talk to party leaders in the recent past. There have been several cases when BJP MLAs have made controversial statement when BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar Vikram Saini said that traitors must be bombed and MLA from Balia Surendra Singh used objectionable words against minister in the Modi government and Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The party is very soon going to convene meeting of its leaders to teach them discipline. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders have said that the BSP leaders are telling the BJP morality but they are the same people who had used abusive language against wife and daughter of party president Daya Shankar Singh. It is being said that case will be registered against Sadhana Singh after looking at the video footage.