English

BJP nominee wins Maharashtra Legislative Council poll

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, June 12: BJP candidate Suresh Dhas on Tuesday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local bodies seat.

    BJP nominee wins Maharashtra Legislative Council poll
    BJP nominee wins Maharashtra Legislative Council poll

    The former Maharashtra minister defeated NCP-backed Ashok Jagdale by a margin of 74 votes, an election official said.

    Of the 1003 votes polled, Dhas got 526 votes, while Jagdale polled 452 votes, an official release said. Altogether 25 votes were declared invalid, while a voter opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

    Counting of votes was held today for seat, where biennial elections, along with five other Legislative Council seats, were held on May 21.

    While the counting of votes for those five seats was held on May 24, the process for Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local bodies seat was deferred due to a court order on the suspension of some local bodies members in Beed district.

    In the results declared for the five local body seats on May 24, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had won two seats each, while the NCP retained one.

    The ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested the polls in the alliance. The opposition Congress and the NCP had also tied-up for the biennial polls.

    The Shiv Sena won the Nashik and Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies seats.

    The NCP retained the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat but lost the Nashik seat to the Sena.

    The Congress fared poorly in all the three seats it contested -- Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadhchiroli, Parbhani-Hingoli and Amravati.

    With today's result, the BJP's tally in the 78-member Upper House has increased to 19, while the NCP's tally is 21. Congress has 17 and Shiv Sena 11 members in the House.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    bjp maharashtra congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue