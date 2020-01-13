BJP never resorted to shoot people: Babul Supriyo on Dilip Ghosh’s controversial statement

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Jan 13: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday cleared the controversial statement of Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh where he said that those who spread aron and damage public property should be shot, baton charged and put in jail like other BJP-ruled states. Supriyo said that BJP never resorted to shooting people.

Reportedly, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, reacting to the reports of the controversial statement by Ghosh said that it is very irresponsible of 'Dilip da' what he said.

BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlipGhosh may hv said•It is a figment of his imagination&BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever•Very irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he said https://t.co/aXF8pmJtAR — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 13, 2020

Supriyo took on to Twitter and wrote, "BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DilipGhosh may hv said•It is a figment of his imagination&BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever•Very irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he said."

Will bash you with lathis, shoot, put you in jail: Dilip Ghosh on arson during anti-CAA stir

Clearing the Bengal BJP chief's statement he said that BJP has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said.

According to reports Supriyo said that BJP governments in UP, Assam have never resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever.