BJP MPs takes up the issue of Ram temple in the parliamentary party meeting

New Delhi, Dec 18: Even patience of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha members is wearing thin on the issue of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Some of these MPs have taken up the issue during the parliamentary party meeting on December 18 in New Delhi and asked Union home minister Rajnath Singh during the meeting that what is the plan of the party on the Ram Temple issue?

They said that it is becoming difficult for them to make people understand on the issue any more. Actually the issue was raised by Ghoshi Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Kushwaha and Salempur Lok Sabha MP Hari Kewal Prasad. They asked the leadership directly that what is the plan of the party on the Ram Temple issue. "Forget about ourselves, people's patient is wearing thin and we are finding it difficult to answer them when we go to our constituencies," said the duo.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah were not present there in the today's Parliamentary Party meeting. It was being headed by Union Home minister Rajnath Singh. Actually Rajnath Singh was telling party MPs about the Rafale deal and what the Congress is doing about it. What should the party leaders so on the issue. But he was intervened and the issue of the Ram Temple was taken up by them.

They clearly told him that people are questioning party MPs about the issue."We are unable to answer them as there is no clear guideline on the issue that how the government will proceed on the matter," they said. On this the Union Home minister has just said to keep patience and rest assure that Ram Temple will be built there only.