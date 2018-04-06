BJP MPs protest against Congress for disrupting Budget session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs protested against Opposition Congress party in Parliament premises for not allowing the smooth function of the houses during the Budget session. The Budget session began on January 29 and concluded was slotted to have 31 sittings (eight in the first part and 23 in the second) spread over 68 days.

Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said, "BJP works for connecting people, Congress works for dividing people. Congress indulges in divisive, negative politics. It didn't let the House function. We'll sit in protest against the negative attitude of Congress during last 23 days."

Also, he announced that BJP MPs to observe fast on 12 April to protest the impasse in Parliament caused by Congress.

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh says, "Entire session got washed out. People of this country have not taken it kindly. We have failed to live up to the expectations of the people because of a handful of people."

The 22 sittings having witnessed only 25 per cent productivity in the Lok Sabha and 35 per cent in the Rajya Sabha so far, the current session will rank among the worst in nearly a decade. Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned today sine die, that is the Houses are adjourned for an indefinite period till the next Parliament session.

