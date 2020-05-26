BJP MPs’ participation in Taiwan President’s swearing in ceremony irks China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: The Chinese have expressed displeasure after BJP MPs took part in the virtual swearing in ceremony of Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen.

BJP MPs, Meenakshi Leikhi and Rahul Kaswan had attending the ceremony and also sent in congratulatory messages to the President. The two MPs were among the 92 dignitaries, which also included US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Liu Bing, the counsellor (parliament) of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi registered a protest against India's participation. He called the participation as utterly wrong and said that this ought to be corrected.

Virtual rallies to mark Modi 2.0 anniversary

The one-China principle enshrined by the UN Charter and its relevant resolutions is a generally recognised norm in international relations and a general consensus of the international community, he also said.

Kaswan however said that facts were being twisted by China. The issue is blown out of proportion and what I did does not violate India's stated position. The Chinese foreign ministry had said that it hoped that everyone would support the just cause of the Chinese people to oppose secessionist activities for Taiwan's independence and realise national re-unification. Liu further reminded the BJP MPs that the Indian government has pledged to adhere to the one-China principle since bilateral ties were established 70 years back.

Any wrong signals, including message of congratulations to President Tsai will encourage those separatists to go even further on the wrong and dangerous track, which would undermine peace and prosperity in the region.