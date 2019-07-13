BJP MPs Hema Malini & Anurag Thakur sweep Parliament Premises

  • search
    New Delhi, July 13: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, accompanied by Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur, on Saturday morning swept the road on the Parliament premises.

    Surrounded by people, the dream girl, in a grey kurta and black trousers, held a broom and participated in the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" on Parliament premises.

    Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project aimed at cleaning the streets, roads and infrastructure of India's cities, towns, and rural areas. It is the most significant cleanliness campaign by the Government of India.

    Saturday, July 13, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
