No need to raise hue and cry over Mir Jafars: Bengal Minister on Suvendu Adhikari’s BJP switch

BJP, TMC two sides of same coin; Congress will soon take decision on alliance with Left: Jitin Prasada

In Bengal, Shah takes stock of probe into terror cases during meeting with NIA officials

BJP MP will divorce wife who joined Trinamool Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 21: Shortly after Sujata Mondal joined the Trinamool Congress party, her husband, Saumitra Khan, a BJP MP from Bengal said he would send a divorce notice to her as politics ended his marriage.

Khan who had won in 2014 from the Bishnupur constituency on a TMC ticket later joined the BJP. His wife Sujata is credited with his win in last year's national election when he was barred by a court from entering the constituency as a condition for his bail in a criminal case. She ran the campaign for him single-handedly.

Sujata Mondal Khan was also a BJP member and she shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata joins Trinamool Congress

I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi," the former teacher told reporters today. She complained that "newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders," she said.

Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News

Despite enduring physical attacks and sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return, Sujata also said.