    BJP MP will divorce wife who joined Trinamool Congress

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 21: Shortly after Sujata Mondal joined the Trinamool Congress party, her husband, Saumitra Khan, a BJP MP from Bengal said he would send a divorce notice to her as politics ended his marriage.

    Khan who had won in 2014 from the Bishnupur constituency on a TMC ticket later joined the BJP. His wife Sujata is credited with his win in last year's national election when he was barred by a court from entering the constituency as a condition for his bail in a criminal case. She ran the campaign for him single-handedly.

    BJP MP will divorce wife who joined Trinamool Congress

    Sujata Mondal Khan was also a BJP member and she shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past.

    BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata joins Trinamool Congress

    I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi," the former teacher told reporters today. She complained that "newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders," she said.

      Despite enduring physical attacks and sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return, Sujata also said.

      Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
