    BJP MP Virendra Kumar takes oath as pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday sworn in seven-term member of Parliament Virendra Kumar as the protem speaker of Lok Sabha. Kumar will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected LS members on Monday and Tuesday.

    Image Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn

    On Wednesday, as soon as a new speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is elected, his role will cease to exist. Kumar, 65, won the Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.

    17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Narendra Modi and his cabinet take oath of duty

    As pro-tem speaker, Kumar will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath to the newly elected MPs.

    He will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker. The first session of the newly constituted Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
