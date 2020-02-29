  • search
    BJP MP to give One-month salary to families of Delhi police, IB personnel killed in Delhi violence

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 29: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is accused of making hate speeches, on Saturday said he would give his one-month salary each to the families of the policeman and Intelligence Bureau employee who were killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

    At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

    BJP MP Parvesh Verma
    "I dedicate my salary of one month each as member of Parliament to the families of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed while doing their duty, in the unfortunate violence in Delhi," Verma, who represents West Delhi in the Lok Sabha, tweeted.

    The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders, including Verma, in connection with the violence.

    Delhi violence: BJP's Kapil Mishra participates in peace march

    In the Assembly election, Verma courted controversy over his "terrorist" statement against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following which he was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 14:31 [IST]
