BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje says,'K'taka govt framing Hindu youth in Gauri Lankesh case'

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje in Karnataka's Udupi district alleged that the state government with an eye on election, are framing Hindu youth in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

The allegations were made two days after a Special Investigation Team probing the case took a man named T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja into custody for questioning.

While Speaking at a pre-election Jan Suraksha Yatra being taken out by the BJP in coastal Karnataka, Karandlaje said,''the state government has not been able to catch the killers of Professor Kalburgi. Now the government, with an eye on election, are framing Hindu youth in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.''

The Jan Suraksha Yatra has till now focussed on alleged killing of Hindus in communal attacks. The yatra will end on Tuesday with a rally to be addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.