BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata joins Trinamool Congress

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Dec 21: In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan on Monday joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. Saumitra Khan is the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Member of Parliament from Bishnupur in West Bengal.

It may be noted that the latest development comes just two days after former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP will struggle to cross double digits in Bengal, says Prashant Kishor

Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.

On Saturday, Shah visited Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house in north Kolkata while kicking off his two-day visit to West Bengal.

"Today I am very happy and fortunate that I am visiting a place which inspires not just Indians but the entire world. This is the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda. Swamiji, during his life, had spread India's knowledge and culture to the entire world. He acquainted the entire world with universal brotherhood through his speech at the parliament of religions in USA. He was the person who tied modernism with spiritualism. He urged India to worship Bharat mata," Shah said.