  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj demands ticket from Unnao seat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has demanded ticket from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also warned the "consequences may not be positive" if he is not given a ticket to contest. Sakshi Maharaj has registered a resounding performance from the Unnao constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Sakshi Maharaj demands Unnao ticket

    In a letter to BJP state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sakshi Maharaj said: "I want to get your attention to the Unnao constituency. In this seat, I had won by three lakh fifteen thousand votes. Congress and BSP had to forfeit their deposits. SP was placed second. As per the SP-BSP alliance, this seat has been given to SP."

    [Almost half of BJP MPs unlikely to get party ticket]

    "If from Unnao, the party decides to field any other candidate, then this would hurt crores of my workers in the state and across the country. Its consequence won't be positive."

    The BJP leader has also urged that he should once again be allowed to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Unnao constituency. He also claims that he would defeat his rivals by four to five lakh votes. "I would further like to add that I have no intention of fighting the election from any other constituency. I am confident that you would understand my emotions and will not allow any injustice to happen."

    Referring to his victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maharaj has mentioned that he had emerged victorious by a margin of three lakh fifteen thousand votes. He further states that as part of the SP-BSP alliance, the seat has been given to the SP and the party is very likely to field Arun Kumar Shukla, a powerful Brahmin leader, or some other Brahmin candidate. He has also given the break-up of the caste-based equation of the constituency.

    More sakshi maharaj NewsView All

    Read more about:

    sakshi maharaj unnao bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue