BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj demands ticket from Unnao seat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has demanded ticket from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also warned the "consequences may not be positive" if he is not given a ticket to contest. Sakshi Maharaj has registered a resounding performance from the Unnao constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to BJP state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sakshi Maharaj said: "I want to get your attention to the Unnao constituency. In this seat, I had won by three lakh fifteen thousand votes. Congress and BSP had to forfeit their deposits. SP was placed second. As per the SP-BSP alliance, this seat has been given to SP."

[Almost half of BJP MPs unlikely to get party ticket]

"If from Unnao, the party decides to field any other candidate, then this would hurt crores of my workers in the state and across the country. Its consequence won't be positive."

The BJP leader has also urged that he should once again be allowed to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Unnao constituency. He also claims that he would defeat his rivals by four to five lakh votes. "I would further like to add that I have no intention of fighting the election from any other constituency. I am confident that you would understand my emotions and will not allow any injustice to happen."

Referring to his victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maharaj has mentioned that he had emerged victorious by a margin of three lakh fifteen thousand votes. He further states that as part of the SP-BSP alliance, the seat has been given to the SP and the party is very likely to field Arun Kumar Shukla, a powerful Brahmin leader, or some other Brahmin candidate. He has also given the break-up of the caste-based equation of the constituency.