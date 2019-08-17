  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son gets bail

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 17: Actor-turned-BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son who met an accident and was arrested on charges of rash driving and damaging properties was released on bail on Saturday.

    An Alipur court granted bail to Ganguly's 21-year-old son Akash Mukherjee, denying the prosecution's plea to extend his police custody to which he was remanded on Friday following his arrest on previous night after he allegedly rammed his car into the wall of a prestigious south Kolkata club.

    BJP MP Roopa Ganguly
    BJP MP Roopa Ganguly

    No casualty was reported in the incident, police officials said, adding the blood reports of the BJP MP's son revealed he was not driving under the influence of liquor. When produced before the court on Saturday, his bail plea was accepted.

    A forensic team on Saturday collected samples from inside his car and the accident spot, they said. The car had crashed into the boundary wall of the prestigious Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) in the city's Golf Green area, breaking a portion of it, leaving Mukherjee still trapped inside.

    [BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son arrested for rash driving, after his car rammed into a wall]

    He, however, had come out of the black sedan with minor injuries with the help of his father, who had rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion. Following the accindent and her son's arrest, Ganguly had said on Thursday that the law should take its own course.

    "My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications... No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE (sic)," she said.

    PTI

    More ROOPA GANGULY News

    Read more about:

    roopa ganguly west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue