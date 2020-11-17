BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter dies of burn injuries sustained during Diwali

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 17: In a tragic incident, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter succumbed to burn injuries sustained during bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali. According to reports, the eight-year-old breathed her last in the wee hours on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Joshi's Prayagraj residence. She was initially admitted to a hospital in the city but referred to AIIMS in Delhi as her condition deteriorated.

The reports further said that the girl was playing with other kids on the terrace. She was wearing a fancy outfit. The dress she was wearing caught fire from crackers. She raised her voice but no one responded. When family members went to the terrace, they saw her lying with injuries.

Congress calls for key meeting today as Karti Chidambaram call for introspection post-Bihar debacle

The 8-year-old girl was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The girl had sustained 60 per cent burn injuries. The family then made arrangements to shift her to Delhi for advanced treatment in an air ambulance.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. Joshi had served as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for five years (2007 to 2012). A daughter of former Uttar Pradesh CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, Joshi joined the BJP in 2016.