BJP MP returns 'gift' to Kumaraswamy ahead of all party meet

    Bengaluru, July 17: BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has returned the gift- Apple I Phone X- sent by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy ahead of an all-party meeting on Cauvery issue tomorrow. 

    Apple i phone with bag
    The BJP MP returned the gift with a letter addressed to the CM and marked to his deputy G Parameshwara.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the CM, on one hand, claims austerity measures and on the hand spending money on a costly gift. The MP also underscored the plight of Pourakarmika, urging the CM to pay the salaries of pourakarmikas.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar's letter to CM HD Kumaraswamy :

    17 July 2018
    Dear Kumaraswamy Avare,

    I welcome your move to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery issue and other pending works related to Karnataka with the Union Government on Wednesday, 18th July at New Delhi. I will be attending the meeting.

    However, I would like to bring to your notice that, along with the papers for the meeting, your Government has sent an expensive Apple iPhone, which costs more than 1 Lakh.

    On one hand, you claim austerity measures and we all know Pourakarmikas in Namma Bengaluru are not being paid Salaries and are in desperate straits, one Pourakarmika was even forced to commit suicide, farmers are in financial distress and so it is unacceptable that public money would be misspent like this.

    My conscience does not permit me to accept this and with due respect to you, I am sending this phone back to you. Instead, I urge you to pay the salaries of Pourakarmikas who tirelessly work to keep our city clean and focus on real austerity so that public money can be invested in those in need in our state.

    Yours Sincerely,
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Shri HD Kumaraswamy
    Hon'ble Chief Minister
    Government of Karnataka

    CC:
    Dr G Parameshwara
    Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister &
    Bengaluru Development Minister
    Government of Karnataka

    bengaluru karnataka hd kumaraswamy congress bjp

