BJP MP Nishikant Dubey invokes Krishna after worker washes his feet, drinks soiled water

By
    Ranchi, Sep 17: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey landed in a controversy after a video of a party worker in Jharkhand, washing his feet and drinking that dirty water went viral.

    In the video, a local BJP worker, Pawan Shah, is seen washing the feet of the Godda MP amid claps and loud cheers of 'Pawan bhai zindabad'.

    Screen grab
    Screen grab

    Pawan was first seen washing the feet of Dubey, then wiping them with a piece of cloth and later drinking the soiled water from the pan which he had used to store the water.

    Dubey later shared the pictures on Facebook, saying he would like to reciprocate the gesture for Pawan Shah if given a chance.

    However, defended himself saying Pawan washed and drank the water out of respect for him. In a post on Facebook, he said that one day he will wash-drink the feet of a BJP worker like Pawan.

    "If a worker is expressing gratitude by washing my feet, what's the big deal? Washing feet of a guest is a custom in Jharkhand... why to give it a political touch?" he asked.

    "Is washing feet of your guest wrong? Ask your ancestors. In Mahabharat, Krishnaji had also washed the feet. I am ashed of such mentality," he added in his post.

    "One day I will get an opportunity to wash-drink the feet water of a worker like Pawan. Today I am living a public life because of people like him," he said in his post further.

