BJP MP's sexist remark on Priyanka, says she wears 'Jeans in Delhi, Saree in rural areas'

New Delhi, Feb 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harish Dwivedi made a sexist remark on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that she only wears jeans and top when she stays in Delhi but comes wearing a saree and sindoor while visiting rural areas.

Gandhi has been at the receiving end of such remarks ever since she joined politics with politicians launching comments on her looks, lack of political experience, lineage and husband.

#WATCH BJP MP Harish Dwivedi in Basti: Rahul fail hain toh Priyanka bhi fail hain. Jab Priyanka Gandhi Delhi mein rehti hain toh jeans aur top mein rehti hai aur jab shetra mein aati hain toh saree aur sindoor laga kar aati hain.

However, this isn't the first time that a sexist comment was made on Priyanka Gandhi since she entered Indian politics earlier this year.

In January, Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha made a sexist comment on Priyanka Gandhi's big poll plunge, and said that she was beautiful but had no political achievement or talent.

"Votes cannot be won on the basis of beautiful faces. Moreover, she is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in a land scam case and several corruption cases. She's very beautiful. But other than that she holds no political achievement or talent," Jha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Two years ago, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar two years back had also passed ill comments when Priyanka was posed as one of the star campaigners of Congress ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. "There are many other girls/women more beautiful than her who are star campaigners. There are heroines, there are artists, they are more (beautiful)," the MP had said.