  • search

BJP MP joins Congress weeks before Rajasthan elections

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 14: BJP MP from Rajasthan's Dausa Harish Meena joined the Congress Party in the presence of party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Delhi on Wednesday.

    BJP MP Harish Meena. Courtesy: ANI news
    BJP MP Harish Meena. Courtesy: ANI news

    BJP parliamentarian Harish Meena from Rajasthan joined Congress weeks before December 7 assembly election. Harish  Meena entered politics and had joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014.

    Also read: 'Nehru is the sole reason why humanity exists': BJP's sarcastic jibe at Tharoor over Chaiwala remark

    "I am happy that Harish Meena has decided to join the Congress in such times. I welcome him in the Congress fold," Gehlot said at a press conference.

    Pilot and Gehlot said both of them will contest December 7 polls along with other senior leaders of the state.

    "We are all united. It is BJP's conspiracy to spread false news that the Congress is divided," Gehlot said.

    Also read: Who is Harish Chandra Meena?

    Currently, he is serving as Member of Parliament from Dausa, Rajasthan constituency. He is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1976 batch and former Director General of Police (DGP).

    He served as DGP of Rajasthan from March 2009 to December 2013 which is recorded to be the longest tenure of a DGP in Rajasthan. He has also been awarded the 1996 Indian Police Medal and 2002 President Medal.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    rajasthan congress bjp Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue