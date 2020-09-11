BJP moves no-confidence motion against Mumbai Mayor after BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Sep 11: BJP on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar over allegations of irregularities in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and failure to contain COVID-19.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had said Pednekar used her position to give COVID-19 work-related contracts to the firm where her son is an additional director.

BJP has requested an emergency meeting with her.

Meanwhile, Pednekar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and went into self isolation.

he BJP's move came a day after the BMC demolished actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra over alleged illegal construction.

"We are moving this motion on a range of issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes the case where the mayor 's son's company was given contracts at Covid care centres without tenders," Vinod Mishra, BJP leader in BMC, said.

Mishra added: "There have been instances of corruption and irregularities in every new contract since the pandemic hit. Whether it was food packages, medicine, maintenance of jumbo facilities or even dead body bags. Mayor's bungalow too has irregularities. It is two bungalows merged into one and no amalgamation done on papers. This has been on record that Sena leaders are vindictive and act against those who speak up against them under the garb of BMC. We will now expose every Shiv Sena leader and BMC offices involved in neglecting or covering up illegal structures."

Pednekar, however, has denied all the allegations and sought proof from the BJP. She said that the city earned the praise of WHO for its efforts to tackle the pandemic in congested areas. She pointed out that BMC's 'Chase the Virus' campaign has been adopted by the Philippines too.

"There was a shortage of oxygen and ICU beds during the initial stage when the pandemic hit, a problem that was later addressed. In many cases then, patients reached hospital only after their condition deteriorated. What can BMC do at that stage? We set up jumbo Covid care facilities with oxygen and ICU beds on a war footing to increase the number of beds as the number of cases started increasing. Steadily, the situation improved across the city. There are certain areas which need focus, but as of today situation is under control," Pednekar said.