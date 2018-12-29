BJP to move Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha on Dec 31st

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 29: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to move the Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 in Rajya Sabha on 31 December.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress party will not let the passage of the triple talaq bill in its present form in the Rajya Sabha. The party would join hands with those parties with which it can ally with to defeat the bill in the present form, he told reporters here.

He said 10 opposition parties had come out openly against the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 when it was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

After a long day of relentless debate, the Lok Sabha finally passed the Triple Talaq bill amid opposition uproar on Dec 27. While 245 voters were in favour of the bill, 11 voted against it. It may be noted that the Congress and AIADMK walked out from the Parliament as their demands to get it referred to a select committee was rejected.