  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP’s Mohol is new mayor of Pune; Sena supports NCP-Cong

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, Nov 22: BJP corporator Murlidhar Mohol was on Friday elected as the new Mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

    The city's top post had fallen vacant after BJP's Mukta Tilak was elected as an MLA from the Kasba Assembly constituency in the recently-concluded state elections.

    BJP’s Mohol is new mayor of Pune; Sena supports NCP-Cong
    Representational Image

    The Congress and the NCP had fielded Prakash Kadam as their candidate against BJP's Mohol.

    Shiv Sena, which is currently working out modalities with the NCP and Congress to form a government in Maharashtra, voted against Mohol and supported Kadam.

    Nonetheless, Mohol won the election by a comfortable margin as the BJP has a clear majority in the civic body. In the 164-member House, the BJP has 99 corporators.

    According to civic officials, Mohol got 97 votes, while Kadam bagged 59 votes. While five corporators remained absent, three corporators from MNS remained neutral.

    Mohol, a corporator from Kothrud, is said to have played a key role in BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil's victory from the Kothrud constituency in the recent Assembly polls.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    pune mayor bjp

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue