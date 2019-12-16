  • search
    BJP MLAs wear ‘I am Savarkar’ caps in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

    Mumbai, Dec 16: As a mark of protest The Bharatiya Janata Party's legislators, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, wore caps with 'I am Savarkar' written on them as they arrived for the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly in Nagpur.

    Fadnavis had on Sunday demanded an "unconditional apology" from Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Savarkar.

    BJP MLAs wear ‘I am Savarkar’ caps in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology over his remarks on Savarkar. He does not seem to have studied India's history of the Independence movement," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Sunday.

    Savarkar’s grandson wants Rahul Gandhi thrashed in public

      Taking a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark, Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so.

      Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersom GVL Narasimha Rao took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday saying that muslim appeasement politics and mindset has made the former congress chief "a worthy legatee of Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

      "The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar. #RahulJinnah," tweeted Rao.

      Don't insult Veer Savarkar: Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's remark

      The Shiv Sena, the Congress' alliance partner in Maharashtra, has asked Rahul not to "insult" Savarkar.

      protest rahul gandhi remark winter session nagpur devendra fadnavis

