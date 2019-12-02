BJP MLAs walkout of Winter Session of Delhi Assembly over "dirty water" supply

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 02: Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and his party MLAs on Monday raised the issue of "dirty water" in the city on the first day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly and staged a walkout when their request for a discussion on the matter was turned down.

As the House proceedings began, Gupta and three BJP legislators, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan, brought bottles of "dirty water" allegedly being supplied in the city and showed them in the House.

To the Opposition's demand for a discussion, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that he would not allow other matters to be discussed which are not listed in the business of House.