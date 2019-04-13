  • search
    BJP MLA’s election terminated over defective nomination

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ahmedabad, Apr 13: The Gujarat High Court invalidated the election of BJP MLA Pabubha Manek from Dwarka for submitting a defective nomination form.

    BJP MLA Pabubha Manek
    BJP MLA Pabubha Manek Image courtesy: @pabubhavmanek

    Manek's victory from the Dwarka Assembly constituency in 2017 was challenged in the HC by his opponent and Congress candidate Meraman Ahir.

    Trader body seeks BJP ticket for its leader from Delhi

    Ahir, in his petition, has said Manek's election should be set aside as he had submitted a defective nomination form.

    Admitting the contention raised by Ahir, Justice Paresh Upadhyay Friday cancelled the election held for the Dwarka seat in December 2017.

    Though Ahir also sought to declare himself as the winner, the court has not accepted that prayer and only ordered the cancellation of the election.

    Speak less on Rafale, Shiv Sena advises BJP

    In his petition, Ahir claimed that Manek forgot to write the name of the constituency in the form, a lapse which calls for cancellation of his election.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
