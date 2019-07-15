BJP MLA's daughter, husband get police cover after attack outside Allahabad HC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 15: In a sensational turn of events, Sakshi Misra, the daughter of an Uttar Pradesh MLA who had alleged threat from her father, and her husband Ajitesh Kumar were allegedly assaulted by unidentified men at the premises of the Allahabad high court. This came just hours after there were rumours that the couple has been kidnapped.

The Allahabad high court ordered police protection to Sakshi (23), daughter of Rajesh Misra MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly, and Ajitesh (29) . They have been on the run since Sakshi announced her marriage to Ajitesh last week.

The couple had moved the High Court seeking protection from Sakshi's father. Initial investigations reveal that the couple was standing at the Gate Number 3 A of the High Court, when some unidentified men came in a black car and kidnapped the couple at gunpoint.

Later, police probe revealed that another young couple, who had come to the Allahabad High Court to seek protection after marriage, were kidnapped at gunpoint.

According to eye-witnesses, the young couple was seen waiting outside the court gate number 3, early in the day when a black SUV came and pulled in the couple at gunpoint. The SUV bore the registration number UP80 which belongs to Agra district. Sources said that 'Chairman' was written on the rear of the vehicle.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and checking of vehicles have begun.

Muslims having multiple wives, children have 'animalistic' tendency: BJP lawmaker

The kidnapping came on the same day when one of their friend's, who helped them in eloping was arrested in connection with a case in 2018. This friend is also said to be a close aide of the BJP MLA father.

The controversy over Sakshi's marriage to Ajitesh on July 4 at the famous Ram Janki temple had taken a new turn on July 12, after the priest of the temple denied solemnizing the marriage.

On July 10, the 23-year-old had uploaded a video on social media confirming her marriage to Ajitesh, 29, last week. The duo have sought police protection from the Allahabad High Court.

In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.

Sakshi Misra has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Misra as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her. The BJP legislator could not be reached for comments.