BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Sultanpur, June 28: BJP MLA Devmani Dwivedi has tested positive for coronavirus infection, his family members said on Saturday.

Dwivedi represents Lambhua assembly constituency of Sultanpur district.

"A few days back, Dwivedi's health had deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Sadar area of Lucknow. The doctors suggested him to undertake COVID-19 test.

The test was conducted, and he tested positive for COVID-19. He has been shifted to KGMU for treatment," Dwivedi's brother Chintamani said.