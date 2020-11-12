YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP MLA Surendra Singh no more

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Nov 12: BJP MLA from Salt in Almora district, Surendra Singh Jeena, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in New Delhi, died early Thursday, a party leader said.

    The 50-year-old Jeena was admitted to the Sir Gangaram Hospital nearly a week ago. He breathed his last at around 4 am, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

    BJP MLA Surendra Singh no more

    Pradesh BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat expressed grief at Jeena's demise, describing it as an irreparable loss not just for the party but for the entire society.

    Former Gujarat chief minister, Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

    "He was a young and energetic leader always active in public interest and organisational affairs. His death is an irreparable loss for the party and the society," Bhagat said.

    Jeena's wife had also passed away recently in Delhi.

    Praying for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss, the BJP leader said he and his party stand with them in this hour of grief.

    More SURENDER SINGH News

    Read more about:

    surender singh passes away bjp politics

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X