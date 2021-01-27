BJP MLA slams Congress, blames Sonia Gandhi, Rahul for tractor parade violence

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 27: BJP MLA Surendra Singh reportedly said that violence during the farmers' tractors parade in the national capital had taken place on the directions of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that a case of sedition be lodged against those involved in the violence.

Slamming the BJP MLA, Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar charged that the BJP government was responsible for the violence and said the BJP MLA's statement shows his "mental bankruptcy".

Republic Day voilence: Security tightened at Red Fort after clashes with farmers

On Tuesday, the tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Speaking with reporters, the BJP MLA said, "The act of violence during tractor parade is condemnable. A case of sedition should be lodged and strict action should be taken against those involved in the act".

Asking the party leadership to take strict action against those involved, Singh alleged, "There is foreign hand behind the violence. The incident had taken place on directions of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders not expressing any regret over the incident proves that."

Republic Day violence: Mayawati seeks repeal of farm laws, Akhilesh blames BJP

Reacting strongly to the allegation, Kumar charged "The BJP government, Home Ministry, police and intelligence agencies were responsible for whatever happened during the tractor parade".

"For bringing bad name to the agitation some persons intruded in the guise of farmers. Deep Sidhu is an example. Sidhu was representative of BJP MP Sunny Deol...BJP should tell how Sidhu is related with it and what punishment will he be getting for whatever he did at Red Fort," Kumar said.