BJP MLA shot at during Holy festivities in UP, case registered

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lakhimpur, Mar 21: A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh was shot at during Holi festivities at the party office on Thursday.

SP Lakhimpur Poona told news agency ANI That BJP MLA from Lakhimpur, Yogesh Verma, sustained bullet wounds on his leg. He is being treated at the hospital. He is out of danger.

A case has been registered, investigation underway, according to news agency ANI.

S Singh, DM Lakhimpur Kheri, said, "Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at. He is out of danger. He is in a state of shock and unable to give a statement right now. Investigation underway."

The injured MLA has not issued any statement.

Lakhimpur Kheri is the largest district in Uttar Pradesh, India, on the border with Nepal. Its administrative capital is the city of Lakhimpur.