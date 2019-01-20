BJP MLA regrets calling Mayawati ‘worse than eunuch’; BSP leader files FIR

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhana Singh on Sunday apologised for her derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo.

"In the recent speech that I had given, my intentions were not to humiliate anyone, rather I just meant to remind Mayawati of the help extended to her by BJP during the June 2, 1995 guest house incident. I did not mean to cause embarrassment to her, but if my words have hurt anyone's feelings, I regret it," Singh said in her statement.

Meanhile, BSP's Varanasi and Azamgad Zonal Head Ram Chandra Gautam filed the FIR against Singh's humiliating remarks on Mayawati.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognisance of Singh's remarks and said a notice would be issued seeking her reply.

Singh, who was addressing a public gathering on Saturday, made the remarks while referring to the 1995 guest house incident, where the BSP chief and several other party leaders were attacked by Samajwadi Party workers.

Speaking on the recent announcement of BSP-SP alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, she claimed that a woman (Mayawati) who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) was now compromising with the perpetrators and went on to label her 'worse than a eunuch'.

The Mughalsarai MLA said, "I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power."