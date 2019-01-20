BJP MLA Sadhana Singh sparks outrage, says ‘Mayawati neither man nor woman’

New Delhi, Jan 20: Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from Mughal Sarai Sadhana Singh sparked outrage after she used offensive language against BSP supremo Mayawati at a rally in her constituency.

During a public meeting, Singh said that Mayawati is neither a man nor a woman and added that in spite of being humiliated by the Samajwadi Party in the infamous 1995 Lucknow guest house incident she joined hands with the same party.

#WATCH:BJP MLA Sadhna Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, "jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai." pic.twitter.com/w3Cdizd8eR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019

Addressing the rally, she referred to an incident that took place in 1995 in which Mayawati, along with several other BSP leaders, was attacked by Samajwadi Party workers. The incident had led to years of animosity between the SP and the BSP. Singh said that a woman who had undergone a "chirharan" (disrobing) is now compromising with the perpetrators and accused her of "selling her dignity for power". "She is worse than a eunuch," Sadhana Singh said.

"She has no sense of self-respect. She was almost molested. In history, when Draupadi was molested, she vowed revenge. But this woman, she almost lost everything, but has still sold her dignity for the sake of power. We condemn Mayawatiji. She is a blot on womankind. A woman who gulped down insults for comfort and power is a blot on womankind," Singh said.

Her remarks come close on the heels of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party coming together in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Reacting to Sadhana Singh's remarks, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said that Singh was "mentally ill". Sadhana Singh is a member of UP's 17th Legislative Assembly and represents the Mughalsarai constituency in Chandauli district.