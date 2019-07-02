  • search
    BJP MLA receives letter with bomb threat against Amit Shah; alerts Cops

    New Delhi, July 02: BJP MLA from Ganj Basoda, Leena Jain on Monday approached the police stating that she has received a letter in which a person threatened to blow up Union Home Minister Amit Shah whenever he visits the town, and also kill her.

    Ganj Basoda is a tehsil in the state's Vidisha district.

    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    "Personal Assistant of MLA, Satish Srivastava presented a letter to us. He said that the letter was sent at his office via post. The letter has threatened to blow up the railway station, hospital, police station, the MLA and the Union Home Minister," Town Inspector, Ganj Basoda Prakash Sharma told reporters here.

    "BJP MLA Leena Jain has complained to police that she has received a hand-written letter threatening to kill her and also BJP president and Union Home Minister in a bomb blast whenever he visits Ganjbasoda town," Vidisha Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma told PTI.

    The letter also threatened to blow up the local bus stand, railway station and government hospital, the SP informed.

    The local railway station and government hospital and a few other places have been searched, the SP said, adding that prima facie it looked like the handiwork of a "mentally unstable person".

    Meanwhile, security has been beefed up. Search operations are being carried out.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
