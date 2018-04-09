BJP MLA rape case: Father of rape victim dies in police custody

Father of the woman who said that she was raped by a BJP MLA & his accomplices, passed away, allegedly in police custody, after he was arrested on Sunday. Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail last night and died during treatment today. The woman and her family had attempted suicide outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow.

District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG said that the postmortem examination of the victim would be conducted by a panel of doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The woman had alleged that Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her last year in May but police took no action on her complaint.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, BJP MLA from Unnao against whom a woman levelled rape allegations & attempted suicide outside CM residence said,''This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, a case was registered. Police saved 2 innocent people, being made scapegoat by them.''

''These people thought I helped them & they haven't left any platform to defame me. I request administration to probe this well & punish the real culprit,'' he further said.

Attacking the BJP government, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, "In (UP) state a girl, going for coaching classes is being shot dead...Another girl accusing BJP MLA of gangrape tried to immolate herself in front of CM's residence after disappointment from the government. Is this fear of government of 'encounter' that instead of criminals, woman are getting terrified?(sic)"

Gautampalli police station inspector Vijaysen Singh said, "The incident took place outside the Golf Club gate (near the official residence of the chief minister), where the girl from Unnao alleged that she was raped. She also alleged that the Unnao police had not registered a case against the BJP MLA despite her complaint and no action was taken."

Sengar represents the Bangermau constituency in Unnao district, around 90 km from the state capital.

The police inspector said the girl was made to appear before Rajiv Krishan, the Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, who ordered a probe by the Lucknow police.

When contacted, Sengar refuted the allegations against him and said, "It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation...I have no problem with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face punishment."

