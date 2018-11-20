Watch Video: BJP MLA greeted with garland of shoes in MP

New Delhi, Nov 20: In an embarrassing incident, a BJP candidate was caught by surprise during an election campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada on Monday.

The man greeted BJP MLA and candidate Dilip Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. In a video released by news agency ANI, Shekhawat was seen angrily throwing away the garland and assaulting the youth.

The man was wearing a cap in BJP colours came forward to garland the legislator. However, Shekhawat to realise that it was a garland of shoes around his neck.

Dilip Shekhawat is MLA from Nagada-Khacharod assembly constituency. As per Mynetainfo, Shekhawat is facing nine criminal cases.