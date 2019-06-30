  • search
    After being released from jail, Akash Vijayvargiya prays he doesn't get to 'bat again'

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Indore, June 26: Akash Vijayvargiya, a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was granted bail by Bhopal's Special Court, was released from jail on Sunday.

    After coming out from jail, Akash Vijayvargiya said that he had a really good time in jail. He was also garlanded by his supporters as he stepped out of the jail.

    "In such a situation when a woman was being dragged in front of the police, I couldn't think of doing anything else, not embarrassed at what I did. But I pray to god ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de. (I pray to God that I don't get a chance to bat again)," Akash, who is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, told ANI.

    BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.PTI Photo

    District Jail Superintendent Aditi Chaturvedi told PTI that they got the court order to release Vijayvargiya on bail at 11 pm on Saturday.

    "After completing all formalities, he was released on Sunday morning," she said.

    Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh granted bail to Akash in two cases - assault and leading a protest without permission. The court asked him to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the assault case and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

    Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested last week for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat. He was granted bail in both the cases-beating up a government officer and demonstrating a protest in Rajbara, Indore, over power cuts in the state.

    Akash Vijayvargiya hit headlines after a video of the assault went viral on social media, in which the MLA was seen thrashing up the government office.

    Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister had sought a report on the case from the party's Madhya Pradesh unit. Chief Minister Kamal Nath took an apparent dig at the politician, saying, "Cricket bat should be used to symbolise nation's victory, not defeat of democracy."

    However, many came out in support of Akash Vijayvargiya.

