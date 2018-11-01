BJP misleading people by seeking Opposition support on Ram temple: JDS

Bengaluru, Nov 1: The Janata Dal (Secular) Thursday accused the BJP of "unnecessarily misleading" people by seeking Opposition parties' support for the construction of Ram temple to reap political dividends ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which did not believe in the ideology of Ram, was playing politics in the name of the lord, JDS national spokesperson Danish Ali alleged.

"BJP leaders are unnecessarily misleading common people of the country by asking the opposition parties to support the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said.

"The apex court is hearing a title suit (on the division of disputed land), not construction of Ram temple," he said.

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha had earlier on Twitter hinted that he may bring up a private members bill for the construction of the temple and asked if the Congress, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and other opposition parties will support it.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Ali also said the verdict in cases like Section 377 and Sabarimala did not take that long, but the issue on Ayodhya was pending for decades.

Describing BJP leaders as "hypocrites" for not raising the issue for the last four-and-a-half years, he said, "the party is raking it up now to reap political dividends ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year and cover its anti-people policies".

He said JDS has taken a consistent stand by saying that it would respect Supreme Court's decision on the issue. "JDS, from day one, is of the opinion that whatever the Supreme Court decides, we all should, as citizens of this country, respect it," he said.

