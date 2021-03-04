BJP minister makes U-turn, says 'Metro-man' E Sreedharan's name not confirmed for Kerala CM

Will bring in law to prevent 'love jihad' in Kerala if voted to power: BJP

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 04: Senior leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan made a U-turn, and said that 'Metro-man' E Sreedharan's name has not yet confirmed as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the forthcoming polls in Kerala.

''What I wanted to tell was that through media reports I learnt that the party has made this announcement. Later, I cross-checked with the party chief who said that he has not made any such announcement,'' V Muraleedharan said on his statement on E Sreedharan.

Earlier, BJP state president K Surendran said that a 'person like Metroman E Sreedharan becoming the state CM could be good for the state'. "A person like E Sreedharan becoming the Kerala CM is always good for Kerala State," he said.

On Wednesday, the Kerala BJP constituted a 16 member state election committee for the April 6 assembly polls, with ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan, who joined the party recently, being one of them.

BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement that the committee was constituted with the permission of the party''s national president J P Nadda.

Besides Surendran and Sreedharan, union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, C K Padmanabhan and P K Krishnadas are the prominent members of the committee.

While senior leader and state vice president Shobha Surendran''s name was missing from the list, Mahila Morcha state presiden

t Nivedita Subrahmanian has found a place in the committee. The panel also has some special invitees, including the party''s in-charge C P Radhakrishnan and his deputy Sunil Kumar.

Sreedharan, the architect of the Delhi Metro, had formally joined the BJP on February 25 in the presence of Union Minister R K Singh at a function at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district when the ''Vijay Yatra'' led by Surendran reached there.