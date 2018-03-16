BJP means 'Break Janta Promise', say TDP leaders

After pulling out of NDA, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) coined new abbreviation for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Speaking to media, TDP leaders CM Ramesh, Thota Narsimhan, Ravindra Babu in Delhi after exiting NDA, say, 'BJP means 'Break Janta Promise,' they also added that they will be moving a no-confidence motion on Monday.

YS Chowdary, TDP MP, said, " It is unfortunate. We tried our best to be together but the present government ignored the sentiments and emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh, Emergency politburo was conducted in which TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu took the decision to withdraw from NDA."

Following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's teleconference with party members, TDP pulled out of NDA.

Naidu said that instead of addressing the issues raised by the state such as allocating special funds, bridging revenue gap or special category status as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, PM Modi was using the Tamil Nadu template to pit YSRCP and Jena Sena against TDP.

TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati, who was Civil Aviation Minister, and Y S Chowdary resigned for the NDA. Currently, TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

OneIndia News

