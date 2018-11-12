BJP may take some more time to announce tickets for Jaipur, Alwar and Shekhawati regions

New Delhi, Nov 12: It has become a big challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to decides name for Assembly constituencies falling in Jaipur, Alwar, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar and Shekhawati districts of Rajasthan. Actually the party does not want to give ticket in majority constituencies to sitting MLAs in these districts and to such leaders who had lost last elections. However, consensus has not been reached upon on alternative names.

Sources said that names on some of the seats could not be decided due to caste equations and moreover the party wants to decide name only after the Congress announces names of its candidates. The BJP is finding a the most difficult to take any call in the Shekhawati region where the party does not want to declare names of its candidates before the Congress at any cost. Actually sources said that the BJP is finding really very difficult to manage Jat, Rajput and Brahmin communities in the state.

Tickets for Dudu, Bagru, Sanganer, Chaksu, Jamwa Ramgarh, Kotputli, Bassi, Malviya Nagar and Jhotwara constituencies in Jaipur have not been declared. State health minister Kalicharan Saraf is MLA from Malviya Nagar, industry minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat from Jhotwara, parliamentary secretary Kailash Verma is MLA from Bagru while Bassi and Kotputli seats were not with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the other hand BJP has fielded relatives of former MLAs to brave anti-incumbency. In the first list of 131 candidates son, daughter-in-law, nephew and grandchildren have been made candidates. Hemant Meena, son on minister Nand Lal Meena has been made candidate, Kailash Meghwal son of Sunder Lal Kaka has been made candidate and son of Dharmapal Choudhary Manjit Singh has also been given ticket.

MP Kirori Lal Meena's wife, who had merged his party with the BJP a few month back, Golma Devi has been made BJP candidate in the election, Gurbeer Singh, grandson of Gurjant Siingh, late minister Digambar Singh's son Shailesh Singh has been given BJP ticket while former MP Sanwarlal's son Ram Swaroop and Poonam Kanwar daughter-in-law of Devi Singh Bhati have been nominated to contest Assembly elections.