BJP may initiate action against Shatrughan Sinha for attending Mamata rally

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may initiate action against MP Shatrughan Sinha for anti-party activities a day after he attacked the ruling party at Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally organised in Kolkata.

According to the reports, party insiders are upset over Sinha's statements against the central government at the TMC-led rally.

Narendra Modi is expected to issue a show cause notice to Sinha in relation to his anti-party statements, following which he can be expelled from the party, reports India Today. However, party chief Amit Shah will take the final call.

Labelling Sinha as an 'opportunist', BJP's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy had on Saturday said the party will take 'cognisance' of presence of its MP at the rally held against the Modi government.

"Sinha has been speaking against the party at various platforms. It is always important for the BJP to act against such people and the party will take cognisance of it," spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said.

Rudy described Sinha as an "opportunist" and said the veteran wants to remain in the BJP to enjoy the perks of being an MP but participate in Opposition meetings at the same time.

"Some people... abide by the party's whip so that they don't lose their membership. At the same time, they are so opportunistic that they can be present at any conclave," Rudy added.

Sinha, who has been critical of the party for a long time, used Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" (custodian is thief) jibe to take a swipe at Modi at the Brigade rally. He also said that he was with the "Bharatiya Janata Party" but before that he was with "Bharat ki janata".

A few days ago, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had advised party colleague and MP Shatrugan Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the party, to quit if he is unhappy.

"Shatrughan Sinha is using all sorts of language against the party which made him the Cabinet minister, a Rajya Sabha member for two terms and let him represent the BJP in the Lok Sabha for two years," Sushil Kumar Modi said. "With the kind of insults he has been using against the BJP, he should consider quitting."

The Bihar deputy chief minister claimed Sinha was being critical of the party because he was denied a ministerial post.