BJP may give Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post to ally

New Delhi, July 17: In a bid to stop the joint opposition's candidate from getting elected as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, BJP may consider giving the post to an NDA ally, reported News 18.

The BJP is short of clear majority in the Upper House so it cannot push for its candidate and expect all NDA allies to back him/her. What this move can ensure is that at least the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman is from the NDA fold.

A News 18 report, while quoting sources, said the BJP is open to the idea of giving the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post to other NDA allies.

While the BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House, it is still short of a clear majority. It would find it hard to get its candidate for the post elected, provided the opposition stands united.

The opposition, meanwhile, is thinking of fielding Trinamool Congress leader Sukehendu Shekhar Roy.

According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in an earlier meeting that the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha should be given to the NDA partner and the BJP zeroed in on the name of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujarat.