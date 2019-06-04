  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP likely to field Jaishankar as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat, Paswan from Bihar

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: The BJP is likely to field External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as its nominee for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat and Ram Vilas Paswan as NDA's candidate from Bihar, sources said on Tuesday.

    File photo of Jaishankar
    File photo of Jaishankar

    Three seats in Rajya Sabha belonging to BJP got vacant after party chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani got elected to Lok Sabha.

    Paswan and Jaishankar need to get elected to either house of Parliament within six months as they were appointed Cabinet ministers.

    Parties like SP, BSP, RJD will shut shop by 2020: Paswan

    Once nominated, both the ministers are likely to get elected to the upper House as the NDA enjoys clear majority in Bihar, while the BJP is in power in Gujarat.

    According to sources, the party was also considering to nominate Jaishankar from Tamil Nadu, his home state, as six Rajya Sabha seats are getting vacant from the state in July this year. BJP's ally AIADMK is in power in Tamil Nadu.

    While Paswan has been parliamentarian for decades, it will be the first time when diplomat-turned-politician Jaishankar will become the Member of Parliament.

    He was Foreign Secretary during the first tenure of the Modi government.

    More RAJYA SABHA News

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha s jaishankar ram vilas paswan

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 21:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue