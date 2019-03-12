  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP may emerge as single largest party, but Modi won't be next PM: Sharad Pawar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: A day after Sharad Pawar said that he will not be contesting the upcoming general elections, the NCP chief on Tuesday said that Narendra Modi will not become the next Prime Minister of India.

    Pawar said that the BJP will not get a clear majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He said that teh BJP would need the help of other parties to form a government in which case "they will have to look for a new PM".

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    "From what I can understand a little about politics, I can say that I don't think Modi ji will be the Prime Minister after these elections. I am not an astrologer but I think that they will not get the required number of seats," he said, as per news agency ANI.

    "I think BJP will not get a clear majority, they will get less number.of seats. They might be the single largest party. After being the single largest party, they won't have a desired PM. They will have to seek other parties help and if that happens they willl have to look for a new PM," he added.

    [NCP chief Sharad Pawar won't contest Lok Sabha polls, says '2 family members are contesting']

    Last week, Sharad Pawar had held a meeting with the top leaders of his party to chalk out the election strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The names of probable candidates, including those for the Aurangabad and Nagar seats, were also discussed during the meeting.

    [Mamata, Rahul, Kejriwal meet at Pawar's residence, agree on 'common minimum programme']

    Congress party and National Congress Party (NCP) have reached a consensus on December 24 sharing 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. However, his decision to not contest elections was not clear then.

    [Not in the race for the post of PM, says Gadkari]

    He previously served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on three separate occasions and held the posts of Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture in the Government of India. Pawar hails from the town of Baramati in the Pune district of Maharashtra. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha where he leads the NCP delegation. He holds a position of prominence in national politics as well as the regional politics of Maharashtra.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 sharad pawar narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 21:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue