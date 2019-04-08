'No mention of jobs, employment': Congress trashes BJP manifesto

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Congress took a dig at BJP's manifesto saying the latter failed to mention about employment and jobs in its Sankalp Patra.

"This is not a 'Sankalp Patra', this is a jhansa patra (a deluded manifesto), " Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while addressing a press conference.

"We have found 11 lies from the manifesto that the BJP has announced today. Neither of the Union ministers who spoke today mentioned these words: Unemployment, demonetisation, GST, black money or corruption," he added.

During a press conference, the Congress said: "The country remembers what the BJP promised -- Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, employment to over 2 crore people, doubling of the farmers' income and women security.

The BJP government has failed on all these promises. The people of the country won't forgive you (BJP government)".Citing out the difference between the manifesto released by the Congress and BJP, Congress demanded the release of 'maafinama' by the party.

"The difference between BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page. Our's has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has the face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto, BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama'," Ahmed Patel said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 8. The Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president are present at the event.

The primary opposition party Congress has already released its manifesto earlier this week. The first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on April 11.