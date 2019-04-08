‘Can’t mislead everyone, all the time’: Congress on BJP manifesto

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 08: Congress took a dig at BJP's manifesto saying the latter failed to mention about employment and jobs in its Sankalp Patra.

    "This is not a 'Sankalp Patra', this is a jhansa patra (a deluded manifesto), " Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while addressing a press congference.

    File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

    "We have found 11 lies from the manifesto that the BJP has announced today. Neither of the Union ministers who spoke today mentioned these words: Unemployment, demonetisation, GST, black money or corruption," he added.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 8. The Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president are present at the event.

    The primary opposition party Congress has already released its manifesto earlier this week. The first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on April 11.

