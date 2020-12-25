YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP makes mammoth arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s address to farmers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The BJP has made big arrangements for the Prime Minister's address to the farmers today.

    The chief of the BJP, J P Nadda has ordered big screens to be arranged to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address which coincides with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

    BJP makes mammoth arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s address to farmers
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Nadda has also told all union ministers, MPs and MLAs to take part in the address. Letters have been sent to all state presidents and other senior leader. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be present at a gaushala in Delhi from where he will interact with the farmers.

    The PM will also released the next batch of financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-Kisan scheme. During the programme specially printed leaflets will be distributed that would speak of the benefits the farmers have got under the existing dispensation at the Centre. The text would be translated into local languages and distributed.

    The interaction is part of a massive exercise by the government to combat the month long protests against the new farm laws. The party said that there would be 100 press conferences and 700 meetings to make the government's pro-farmer stance clear.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp farmers protest politics

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X