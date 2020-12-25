BJP makes mammoth arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s address to farmers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: The BJP has made big arrangements for the Prime Minister's address to the farmers today.

The chief of the BJP, J P Nadda has ordered big screens to be arranged to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address which coincides with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

Nadda has also told all union ministers, MPs and MLAs to take part in the address. Letters have been sent to all state presidents and other senior leader. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be present at a gaushala in Delhi from where he will interact with the farmers.

The PM will also released the next batch of financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-Kisan scheme. During the programme specially printed leaflets will be distributed that would speak of the benefits the farmers have got under the existing dispensation at the Centre. The text would be translated into local languages and distributed.

The interaction is part of a massive exercise by the government to combat the month long protests against the new farm laws. The party said that there would be 100 press conferences and 700 meetings to make the government's pro-farmer stance clear.